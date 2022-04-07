Application for Europa Road house filed
An outline planning application for the demolition and rebuilding of a residential property, Surrey House at 28B Europa Road, has been filed with the Town Planner. Summing up the application, the planning statement compiled by AKS Architects said the proposed building will be a positive attribution to the Europa Road streetscape and sheltering view to...
