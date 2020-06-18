Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Jun, 2020

Application for social distancing rainbow filed with DPC

By Eyleen Gomez
18th June 2020

A colourful rainbow design aimed at highlighting the need for social distancing when in Main Street has been filed with the Development and Planning Commission.

The application was filed by Angel Eyes Ltd, trading as Word of Mouth.

Owen Smith from Word of Mouth told the Chronicle the rainbow serves to positively reinforce the need to social distance.

“I think there is a quite a lot of negativity around social distancing,” Mr Smith said.

“It is a burden to be sure, particularly for business, but it is a burden with a very positive collective purpose.”

“In particular, I felt that some of the specific messaging around social distancing was quite negative, particularly in the early days of the unlocking, but even now, that messaging persists.”

“I wanted to create a way of positively reinforcing the social distance messaging, that is also very practical - by measuring out the 2m distance on the ground.”

“I adopted an image of hope that has been used through the pandemic - the rainbow - and adapted it for use in this installation.”

Mr Smith said this is a positive step to creating an environment where customers and tourists alike will feel that their safety is a top priority, and believes this will assist in generating footfall.

If approved the image will be created using floor stickers.

