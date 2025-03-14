Application for Sunrise Motel filed with Town Planner
The Gibraltar Government has submitted a full planning application with the Town Planner for an extension to both the Sunrise Motel and D&H Ceramics’ building on 78-82 Devils Tower Road. The development will create over 150 rooms, some with multiple occupancy. The project aims to refurbish and extend the Sunrise Motel over the ceramic store...
