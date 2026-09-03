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Thu 3rd Sep, 2026

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Local News

Tickets on sale for Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival

By Chronicle Staff
3rd September 2026

Tickets for the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival are now on sale, Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism.

Tickets can be purchased online through Buytickets.gi or from the Garrison Library Box Office from Monday to Friday, between 10am and 4pm.

Tickets for individual talks cost £13 for adults and £9 for students and pensioners.

The exception is the headline event featuring Dame Prue Leith at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre, with tickets priced at £15 for adults and £10 for students and pensioners.

The Minister for Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos, said: “‘I’m excited that tickets for the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival are now on sale. The line-up of authors and events is interesting and diverse, and I strongly encourage those who wish to purchase tickets to do so early to avoid disappointment. The Gibraltar Literary Festival 2026 is not to be missed.”

The festival will run from November 9 to 15.

Pocket guides are available from the City Hall and John Mackintosh Hall receptions, the Garrison Library Box Office and online at www.gibraltarliteraryfestival.gi.

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