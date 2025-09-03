Applications open for second round of Covid Fund

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, has announced the opening of the second round of applications for funding from the Covid Fund.

The Fund was created from donations made by members of the public and commercial entities during the pandemic to support Gibraltar’s health and care services. In January 2025, £585,000 was allocated to projects including hospital accessibility upgrades, new medical equipment, community health campaigns and specialist healthcare training, following a public consultation process and review by the independent Covid-19 Fund Referral Panel.

For the second round, individuals, organisations, charities and community groups are invited to submit proposals. Applications will be reviewed by the Covid-19 Fund Referral Panel, which is made up of three healthcare professionals and two lay members.

The Panel will only recommend funding for projects that support community health, improve patient or public experience, promote sustainable solutions with a lasting impact on health and care services, or develop the workforce through learning and training. Funding will not be awarded to a single charity or individual, for the creation of new jobs that increase recurrent costs, or for projects that already have alternative funding.

Applications must be submitted by email to covidfund@gibraltar.gov.gi by 4.30pm on October 10.

Ms Arias Vasquez said: “The Covid-19 Fund belongs to the people of Gibraltar. It represents the generosity, solidarity and care shown by our community during the most difficult days of the pandemic.

“Round Two gives us another opportunity to invest that generosity into projects that deliver tangible, lasting benefits for our health and care services and the wellbeing of our community.

“I encourage everyone with an idea that meets the criteria to apply and help us create a positive legacy from this shared experience.”