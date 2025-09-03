Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Applications open for second round of Covid Fund

Photo by PA.

By Chronicle Staff
3rd September 2025

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, has announced the opening of the second round of applications for funding from the Covid Fund.

The Fund was created from donations made by members of the public and commercial entities during the pandemic to support Gibraltar’s health and care services. In January 2025, £585,000 was allocated to projects including hospital accessibility upgrades, new medical equipment, community health campaigns and specialist healthcare training, following a public consultation process and review by the independent Covid-19 Fund Referral Panel.

For the second round, individuals, organisations, charities and community groups are invited to submit proposals. Applications will be reviewed by the Covid-19 Fund Referral Panel, which is made up of three healthcare professionals and two lay members.

The Panel will only recommend funding for projects that support community health, improve patient or public experience, promote sustainable solutions with a lasting impact on health and care services, or develop the workforce through learning and training. Funding will not be awarded to a single charity or individual, for the creation of new jobs that increase recurrent costs, or for projects that already have alternative funding.

Applications must be submitted by email to covidfund@gibraltar.gov.gi by 4.30pm on October 10.

Ms Arias Vasquez said: “The Covid-19 Fund belongs to the people of Gibraltar. It represents the generosity, solidarity and care shown by our community during the most difficult days of the pandemic.

“Round Two gives us another opportunity to invest that generosity into projects that deliver tangible, lasting benefits for our health and care services and the wellbeing of our community.

“I encourage everyone with an idea that meets the criteria to apply and help us create a positive legacy from this shared experience.”

Most Read

Local News

Enforcement action taken to recover outstanding tax arrears

Tue 2nd Sep, 2025

Local News

Chief Minister welcomes UCLA Jewish students to Gibraltar

Mon 1st Sep, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sir Keir Starmer and Pedro Sanchez to boost UK/Spain trade cooperation in London meeting

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

Local News

Suspension of goods mail to USA affects Gibraltar Post Office

Mon 1st Sep, 2025

Local News

Nicholas Martin returns to Gibraltar after 25 years with ‘Destello Azul’

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Hand fans and hats to be distributed on National Day

3rd September 2025

Local News
Bruzon in St Helena for Commonwealth observer mission

3rd September 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Electricity Authority on Eastside power outage

3rd September 2025

Local News
SSAFA Gibraltar chairman recognised with Sir James Gildea Award

3rd September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025