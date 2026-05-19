DVLD launches new integrated IT system

The Ministry of Transport and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department have launched a new integrated IT system designed to modernise and consolidate DVLD services.

The platform, known as Polar Bear, has been built to meet Gibraltar’s operational and procedural requirements and will bring core departmental functions into one secure digital system.

These include vehicle registration, driver licensing and renewals, logbook management, vehicle ownership transfers, roadworthiness and compliance records, administrative processing, penalty points, theory exam integration, driving test administration and MOT bookings, reminders and records.

The Ministry said the system had not been bought “off the shelf” but had been designed around Gibraltar’s legislative, procedural and operational framework.

It said the bespoke approach would allow the system to reflect the requirements of DVLD processes while providing flexibility for future expansion and digital development.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, visited the DVLD offices during a training session on Monday and welcomed the launch of the system, praising the work of the Ministry, DVLD staff and technical developers Piranha Designs.

Dr Cortes said: ““The implementation of Polar Bear represents a major investment in the future modernisation of public services within Gibraltar. This system has been specifically built around the needs of Gibraltar and the operational requirements of our DVLD. It will significantly enhance efficiency, improve internal processing and ultimately deliver a better service to the public.”

He added that DVLD staff had played a key role during the transition period, with their operational input helping to support the delivery of the project.

The new system is expected to improve data security, administrative responsiveness and processing times, while laying the groundwork for future digital services and online integration.