Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

DVLD launches new integrated IT system

By Chronicle Staff
19th May 2026

The Ministry of Transport and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department have launched a new integrated IT system designed to modernise and consolidate DVLD services.

The platform, known as Polar Bear, has been built to meet Gibraltar’s operational and procedural requirements and will bring core departmental functions into one secure digital system.

These include vehicle registration, driver licensing and renewals, logbook management, vehicle ownership transfers, roadworthiness and compliance records, administrative processing, penalty points, theory exam integration, driving test administration and MOT bookings, reminders and records.

The Ministry said the system had not been bought “off the shelf” but had been designed around Gibraltar’s legislative, procedural and operational framework.

It said the bespoke approach would allow the system to reflect the requirements of DVLD processes while providing flexibility for future expansion and digital development.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, visited the DVLD offices during a training session on Monday and welcomed the launch of the system, praising the work of the Ministry, DVLD staff and technical developers Piranha Designs.

Dr Cortes said: ““The implementation of Polar Bear represents a major investment in the future modernisation of public services within Gibraltar. This system has been specifically built around the needs of Gibraltar and the operational requirements of our DVLD. It will significantly enhance efficiency, improve internal processing and ultimately deliver a better service to the public.”

He added that DVLD staff had played a key role during the transition period, with their operational input helping to support the delivery of the project.

The new system is expected to improve data security, administrative responsiveness and processing times, while laying the groundwork for future digital services and online integration.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

UK/Spain News

PP wins Andalusian election but loses majority

Mon 18th May, 2026

Local News

Specialist soldiers offer force protection to US sub 

Tue 12th May, 2026

UK/Spain News

PP still wants to govern alone despite losing majority in Sunday’s regional election 

Mon 18th May, 2026

Local News

Plans progress for new community mental health hub at Joshua Hassan House

Mon 18th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar co-authors guidance on proliferation financing risks

19th May 2026

Local News
Dr Cortes opens Campo de Gibraltar ecology conference at University

19th May 2026

Local News
MOT campaign moves to Upper Town

19th May 2026

Local News
Ministry for Heritage represented at Gibraltar conference in Cádiz

19th May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026