Applications open for third cycle of Skills for Care Apprenticeship

Applications have opened for the third cycle of the Skills for Care Apprenticeship, a programme combining classroom training with practical experience in care settings.

The scheme is being run by the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism and the Ministry for Health and Care in collaboration with the Care Agency.

The first cycle saw 12 apprentices complete the programme, while 11 applicants were selected for the second cycle.

Participants in the third cycle will be able to earn while they learn and gain the practical knowledge, professional skills and experience needed to progress into roles as care workers.

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “Investing in the people who provide care is an investment in the wellbeing of our community.”

“The Skills for Care Apprenticeship gives participants the opportunity to gain valuable practical experience while developing the knowledge and skills needed to build a successful career in care. I am pleased to see the programme enter its third cycle and to continue working with our partners to strengthen the workforce supporting care services in Gibraltar.”

The Minister for Employment with responsibility for Training, Apprenticeships and Skills, Christian Santos, said: “My Ministry is committed to investing in apprenticeships and training, with the aim of enabling people to upskill and find employment in sectors which are necessary in our community.”

“I am extremely pleased to again collaborate with my colleague Minister Arias-Vasquez and The Care Agency on the Skills for Care Apprenticeship to offer this great opportunity."

The programme is open to applicants aged 18 and over who meet the eligibility requirements of the applicable Government employment scheme.

Applicants must also provide two reference letters in accordance with the Care Agency's Safer Recruitment Policy, including one from their current or most recent employer. References from relatives will not be accepted.

Both reference letters must be emailed to meect@gibraltar.gov.gi.

Successful applicants will also have to meet the Care Agency's safer recruitment, safeguarding and pre-employment requirements before starting their placement.

The deadline for the online application and receipt of both reference letters is noon on Friday, October 2.