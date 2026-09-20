Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 20th Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Growing pupil numbers prompt changes to St Martin’s School extension

Images created by GCArchtiects

By Eyleen Gomez
20th September 2026

The Department of Education has submitted a minor amendments application with the Town Planner to create additional teaching space and expand the playground at St Martin’s School in response to a growing number of pupils.

The minor amendments application is with respect to the full planning application that gained approval in July last year for an extension that would create nine new classrooms, marking a 60% increase in classroom space from 15 to 24 rooms. Those plans also included associated supporting rooms for educational and staff use.

Now permission is being sought to enclose the existing external sensory space at Level one and convert it into an internal teaching area, with the playground and ball-playing area at Level two extended above it.

According to a planning statement prepared by GCArchitects and filled with the application: “The principal amendment comprises the extension of the reinforced concrete slab at Level one to span over the existing sensory space.”

“This will facilitate the enclosure of the space below and provide the structural base for the extended playground area at Level two.”

“The existing external sensory space at Level one will be enclosed to form an additional internal teaching space.”

The architects said the new enclosure would continue the existing façade treatment and architectural design of the lower levels so that it integrates with the rest of the building.

The extended Level two play area would provide additional space for pupils without increasing the overall height of the approved school building.

The planning statement said the changes were intended to provide more teaching accommodation and play space in response to increased pupil numbers.

It added that most of the work taking place would be in areas already under construction.

Most Read

Brexit

Gibraltar seeks solution after residents wrongly registered on EES 

Thu 17th Sep, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

UK/Spain News

Spanish police perform CPR on man who collapsed near frontier

Wed 16th Sep, 2026

Sports

Gibraltar U15 finish unbeaten in UEFA Development tournament with a second win

Sun 20th Sep, 2026

Local News

Campaign urges public to ‘pause before you post’ after sudden deaths

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Europa Point Lighthouse officially opens to the public

20th September 2026

Local News
GibLink Marbella draws 160 as Manchester speaker line-up announced

18th September 2026

Local News
Feetham prepares to consider ‘most difficult options’ for sex offenders

18th September 2026

Local News
GSD to probe Gibraltar Sovereign Wealth Fund in parliament 

18th September 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026