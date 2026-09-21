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Mon 21st Sep, 2026

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Local News

Ministry of Equality to host afternoon tea for International Day of Older Persons

By Chronicle Staff
21st September 2026

The Ministry of Equality will mark the United Nations International Day of Older Persons with an afternoon tea for older members of the community at Calpe Rowing Club on Thursday, October 1.

The event will run from 4.30pm to 6.30pm and will include tea, refreshments and live music from Jonathan Fernandez.

The Ministry said the event was intended to provide an opportunity for older people to socialise and forms part of its wider programme aimed at promoting their wellbeing, inclusion and participation in community life.

It follows previous engagement through the Ministry’s Age Symposiums and other initiatives focused on social interaction and helping older people remain connected.

The Ministry thanked Calpe Rowing Club for providing the venue and Mr Fernandez for performing at the event.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “The International Day of Older Persons gives us an important opportunity to celebrate the contributions that older persons continue to make to our community.”

“Just as importantly, it reminds us of the value of creating opportunities for people to come together, socialise and remain connected.”

“I am therefore very pleased that we will be marking the occasion with an Afternoon Tea where older members of our community can enjoy each other’s company in a relaxed and welcoming environment.”

“Social connections play an important role in our wellbeing at every stage of life, and I hope that this event will provide another opportunity to strengthen those connections, make new ones and, most importantly, enjoy the afternoon together.”

"I would encourage anyone interested in attending to register early to avoid disappointment and I look forward to joining everyone on the day.”

The event is free to attend but registration is required and spaces are limited.

Those wishing to attend can register by calling the Ministry of Equality on 200 66819 or emailing equality.events@gibraltar.gov.gi.

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