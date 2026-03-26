April 10 treaty deadline ‘may slip’, CM says

The provisional implementation of treaty by April 10 is an ambitious timeline that will very likely slip, Chief Minister Fabian told lawyers at inaugural Gibraltar Law Council dinner, a day after the Government published draft legislation to give effect to the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar.

Mr Picardo described the Treaty on Gibraltar and the European Union Bill 2026 as a “genuinely seminal piece of legislation”, which implements the treaty the Government has negotiated.

This comes after the Government published the Bill in the Gazette on Tuesday, which will be debated in the Gibraltar Parliament next week.

He said the Bill is the roadmap to the implementation of a British future with European access.

“We have targeted the 10th of April for provisional application of the Treaty,” Mr Picardo said.

“16 days from now. As any junior associate on a Friday night knows: lawyers are at their best when the deadline is 'yesterday.' That is an ambitious timeline that may have to slip. In fact, it very likely will.”

He said that is not because the Government will not be ready on the Gibraltar side.

“This Bill will become the law that will tear down the frontier,” Mr Picardo said.

“It will be the law that will kick open thousands of doors of opporunity. And it will be the members of this Law Council who walk clients through them.”

Mr Picardo highlighted how the legal professional in Gibraltar has evolved and is “no longer dominated by a monied few” since the introduction of universal scholarships.

He said that this has resulted in “unparalelled economic growth” and grown the conscience of Gibralta, bringing a “revolution in equality”.

“We didn't just 'talk' about fairness; we codified it,” he said.

“Delivering equality, equalisation of the age of consent, same-sex marriage, same-sex adoption and same-sex IVF.”

“Ensuring that in Gibraltar, the Law does not look at who you love, but only at the rights you deserve.”

The Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham, said the event came at an important moment for Gibraltar, with the treaty process ongoing.

“This event takes place at an important moment for Gibraltar, with the Treaty understandably at the forefront of public and professional attention,” Mr Feetham said.

“It is right that we pay tribute to the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, the Attorney General and the rest of the Government of Gibraltar negotiating team, for the immense effort that has brought this Treaty to this point.”

He said the Government would continue engaging with international partners and institutions, including upcoming discussions with the MONEYVAL Secretariat in Strasbourg regarding Gibraltar’s forthcoming evaluation.

This includes including how the review can appropriately reflect the implementation of the Treaty and its anticipated impact on Gibraltar’s legal and regulatory framework.

Mr Feetham also highlighted planned legislative measures, including proposals to introduce civil penalties in relation to sanctions and ongoing work to ensure transparency, including access to Gibraltar’s register of beneficial ownership.

He said Gibraltar must continue strengthening its legal and regulatory framework despite differing views within the industry.

“But the reality is clear: Gibraltar must continue to strengthen its legal framework where necessary,” he said.

He said the Government can expect the UK to take into account Gibraltar’s vital economic interests when making fiscal or regulatory decisions.

“We must accept that this is not always the case,” he said.

“As such, we must continue to broaden our economic reach and reduce reliance on UK-facing markets, something that I have repeated in the past.”

Mr Feetham said the legal profession underpins in Gibraltar’s economy across financial services, insurance, gaming, corporate and commercial work, and emerging sectors such as fintech.

“The establishment of the Law Council is both timely and significant,” he said.

“It is not merely a forum for discussion, but a body with the potential to reinforce professional standards, support the development of future practitioners, and strengthen public confidence in the administration of justice.”

He added that the profession’s resilience is key in addressing future challenges facing Gibraltar.

“Let this evening serve not only as a celebration of what has been achieved, but also as a recognition of the challenges ahead,” Mr Feetham said.

“As a profession, you - we - have faced many challenges over the years, from MONEYVAL to OECD reviews, State Aid issues, and beyond. It has been your resilience and expertise that have shaped the past and it is those same qualities that must guide us into the future.”