AquaGib offers free water in town

Two water bottle re-fill points have been installed by AquaGib, giving the public free access to tap water in the heart of town.

During this year’s Gibraltar Island Games, AquaGib installed ten water bottle re-fill points across the different sporting venues aiming to promote a healthy lifestyle and a sustainable water supply.

Now AquaGib has decided to extend this initiative to Casemates and Piazza for passers-by.

AquaGib, with the support of the Minister of the Environment and Chair of AquaGib Dr John Cortes, has installed two of these re-fill points in town: one at Casemates outside the Police Station and one at the Piazza, by the kiosk opposite Matalan.

One of AquaGib’s key social responsibility objectives is its commitment to protect the environment.

“We do this by promoting and raising awareness and by encouraging the use of a sustainable water supply throughout our community,” said AquaGib in a statement.

“Through the installation and provision of these re-fill points, we are edging a step closer in achieving our objectives.”

AquaGib Managing Director Paul Singleton said the company “strives to raise awareness” about the damage caused by single use plastics.

“The move away from plastic is being embraced by all and being encouraged both by Government and by AquaGib,” said Dr Cortes.

“Gibraltar has invested in producing its very own water from the seas around us, and this will now be accessible in public areas for all to use. I am sure that this initiative will be a success and that we will see permanent water points proliferating around Gibraltar.”

Over the next couple of months, the popularity of these re-fill points will be monitored through their use by the general public and if they prove effective then they will be replaced by permanent purpose-built re-fill/drinking fountains, like those found in other European cities.

These permanent fountains will not only provide facilities for the general public to re-fill their re-usable bottles but will also have drinking fountains catering for adults, children and the disabled.