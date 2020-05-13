Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 13th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Archaeologists working from home make new discoveries

University of Exeter

By Press Association
13th May 2020

By Rod Minchin, PA

Dozens of previously-unrecorded Roman, prehistoric and medieval sites have been discovered by archaeology volunteers based at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Digging may be on hold due to the pandemic, but the team have found parts of two Roman roads, around 30 prehistoric or Roman large embanked settlement enclosures, and some 20 prehistoric burial mounds, as well as the remains of hundreds of medieval farms, field systems and quarries.

Those leading the project believe they will make many more discoveries in the coming weeks.

The team are analysing images derived from Lidar (light detection and ranging) data.

This laser technology is used during aerial surveys to produce highly detailed topographical maps.

Modern vegetation and buildings can be removed, allowing archaeologists to look at the shape of the land surface to find the remains of archaeological earthworks.

The data is being systematically examined and cross-referenced with records of known archaeology and historic maps, meaning the total of new discoveries regularly changes.

Project leader Dr Chris Smart, from the University of Exeter, said: “The South West arguably has the most comprehensive Lidar data yet available in the UK and we are using this to map as much of the historic environment as possible.

“The project’s current focus is the Tamar Valley, but this has been extended to include a broad swathe of land between Bodmin Moor and Dartmoor, Plymouth and Barnstaple – about 4,000 square kilometres in all.

“This is the first major systematic analysis of Lidar data from the Tamar Valley westwards and builds upon training workshops we ran earlier in the year.

“Ordinarily we would now be out in the field surveying archaeological sites with groups of volunteers, or preparing for our community excavations, but this is all now on hold.

“I knew there would be enthusiasm within our volunteer group to continue working during lockdown – one even suggested temporarily rebranding our project ‘Lockdown Landscapes’ – but I don’t think they realised how many new discoveries they would make.

“I am very grateful to our team for their efforts and am glad that we could continue to do volunteer-led research in these unsettling times. At the current rate we expect them to recognise hundreds of new archaeological sites in the coming month or two.”

When the worst of the pandemic is over the team intend to undertake geophysical surveys at several of the new sites as part of the project.

Dr Smart added: “It’s hard for us not to be able to carry out the work we had planned this summer – including an excavation at Calstock Roman fort – but hopefully this is only a temporary blip and we will be back out in the countryside with volunteers as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib keeps a close eye on Campo as Spain eases lockdown restrictions

Mon 11th May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to keep a ‘close eye’ on developments in Spain when easing its lockdown

Sat 9th May, 2020

Local News

Stick to the rules or beaches will be closed, Garcia says

Thu 7th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Sea turtles create ‘decoy’ nests to protect eggs, study suggests

13th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Hundreds of workers report UK employers for furlough fraud

13th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Hip and knee osteoarthritis on the rise – UK study

13th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Puberty can be a ruff time for dogs too – study

13th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020