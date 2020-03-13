Arengo’s Palace set for major clear up
A walled garden at the back of no10 and 12 Arengo’s Palace Lane aims to become an oasis of tranquillity and beauty as the next stage of a major clear up by the property developer is completed. In 2017 developer Keith Darling was granted permission to construct an £8m apartment block, with multi-storey parking and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here