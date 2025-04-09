Arias-Vasquez addresses safeguarding conference at University of Gibraltar

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, recently opened a safeguarding conference hosted at the University of Gibraltar.

The event, titled From Strategy to Safety: How Policy, Practice and Social Work Shape Safeguarding, brought together professionals from health, care, social work, the Royal Gibraltar Police, and non-governmental organisations.

The conference focused on the practical challenges of translating safeguarding strategy into real-world outcomes. It highlighted the importance of accountability and engagement with those who have lived experience, ensuring that safeguarding is embedded not only in policy but also in culture and day-to-day practice.

The programme featured keynote speaker Deirdre Mahon, former Executive Director of Social Work in Northern Ireland. Ms Mahon provided a perspective on how safeguarding systems can evolve to meet the needs of modern society, drawing on her experience in reform and social work leadership.

Ms Mahon, who has previously collaborated with Gibraltar on domestic abuse and disability policy, shared lessons learned through historical investigations and how these can inform future direction.

A fireside chat followed, moderated by Angelo Cerisola, Director of Services, Safety and Standards. Ms Mahon was joined by Carlos Banderas, Chief Executive Officer of the Care Agency, for a discussion on bridging the gap between policy and practice, the role of boards and committees, and how leadership can drive meaningful cultural change in safeguarding.

The event also highlighted recent progress made by the Government of Gibraltar, including the reconstitution of the Adult Safeguarding Board under a statutory framework and its inaugural meeting earlier this year.

The conference concluded with remarks from the Care Agency’s Chief Executive Officer, who confirmed the organisation’s commitment to continued improvement and collaboration in relation to safeguarding.

Ms Arias-Vasquez, said: “This event was a timely and valuable opportunity for professionals across our care services to come together and share best practice.”

“Safeguarding must remain at the heart of our work, and I am pleased to see such strong engagement from those leading and delivering services on the ground.”