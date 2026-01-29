Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Arias-Vasquez chairs Business Transition Advisory Group following conclusion of Treaty negotiations

By Chronicle Staff
29th January 2026

The Minister for Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, chaired the third meeting of the Business Transition Advisory Group following the conclusion of negotiations for the EU–UK Treaty in respect of Gibraltar on Thursday.

The meeting considered the position now that negotiations have concluded, with a focus on the transitional arrangements that will apply once the Treaty comes into force.

The Attorney General, Michael Llamas, briefed members of the Group on the latest developments and provided a detailed explanation of the transitional provisions, outlining how these arrangements are intended to support businesses during the implementation phase of the Treaty.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, briefly joined the meeting to explain the significance of the agreement and the context leading to its conclusion. He emphasised the importance of the Treaty in providing long-term certainty and stability for Gibraltar, “and the opportunities it creates for the economy as a whole”.

The Business Transition Advisory Group will meet again once the Treaty text has been published, when members will receive a more detailed briefing on its provisions. The Gibraltar Government also expects to hold briefings for the wider business community once the Treaty is published in full, to ensure businesses are informed and prepared for implementation.

Ms Arias-Vasquez said: “The conclusion of negotiations on the EU–UK Treaty in respect of Gibraltar is a hugely important moment for our economy and for our business community.”

“Today’s meeting was about ensuring that businesses are kept informed of what comes next. I am grateful to the Attorney General for his clear briefing on the transitional arrangements, which will be critical in helping businesses navigate the period following its entry into force, and to the Chief Minister for setting out the wider significance of this agreement.”

“My priority as Minister for Business is to make sure that Gibraltar’s businesses have as much clarity, confidence and the support as possible, not only to manage change, but to seize the opportunities that this Treaty presents.”

“The Business Transition Advisory Group will continue to play a central role in that work, alongside wider engagement with the business community once the Treaty text is published.”

