Mon 25th Mar, 2024

Arias-Vasquez holds second meeting with Main Street Retail Board

Archive image of a busy Main Street on Monday morning. Photo by Stephen Ignacio.

By Chronicle Staff
25th March 2024

The Minister for Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, chaired the second meeting of the Main Street Retail Board last week.

The primary focus of the meeting was the cleaning of Main Street following representations by the board at their first meeting.

Ms Arias-Vasquez invited representatives from Britannia Premium Cleaning Ltd to the meeting so that the topic could be better discussed between interested parties.

The meeting was positive and productive in nature with action points agreed, said a Government statement.

Ms Arias-Vasquez, added: “I would like to thank Britannia for agreeing to attend the Main Street Retail Board meeting to better explain the current cleaning process at Main Street.@

“The Government is committed to working closely with the board to enhance the entire Main Street experience and I look forward to meeting with the group again in three months’ time, as agreed.”

