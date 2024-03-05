Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Arias-Vasquez launches public consultation on use of Covid fund

Photo by PA.

By Chronicle Staff
5th March 2024

The Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has launched a public consultation on the use of the Covid fund.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic countless individuals and entities donated monies to assist the GHA in its fight against the pandemic. This money was consolidated into a special fund and has, to date, not been used.

In December 2023, Ms Arias-Vasquez announced that the previously published plans to redevelop the entrance to St Bernard’s hospital would not go ahead given the response received from the public and presented to the Government via a petition.

After consultation with the GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, the public will now have a chance to put forward their ideas on how this money should be spent.

“Throughout our darkest days the community came together to support the GHA,” Ms Arias-Vasquez said.

“The Covid fund is the people’s money and I think it is only fair that we undertake a public consultation to see how best we can use this money.”

“I encourage members of the public to write to my Ministry expressing their views and suggestions and I look forward to reading what it is the people want.”

Anyone wishing to put forward ideas can write to the Ministry for Health, Care and Business on covidfund@gibraltar.gov.gi.

The consultation period begins today and ends on Friday April 26, 2024.

Most Read

Local News

Monica Popham wins Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year

Wed 28th Feb, 2024

Local News

Promotions for three members of the RGP

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Local News

New Parcel Post offices application filed with Town Planning

Fri 1st Mar, 2024

Local News

Lieutenant General Sir Benjamin Bathurst confirmed as next Governor of Gibraltar

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Local News

Undersea cable part-owned by Gibtelecom damaged in Red Sea

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Prosecutors quiz fraud trial defendant for over four hours

4th March 2024

Local News
Governor and CM signal ‘fair winds’ as Diamond returns to Red Sea

4th March 2024

Local News
Promotions for three members of the RGP

4th March 2024

Local News
Lieutenant General Sir Benjamin Bathurst confirmed as next Governor of Gibraltar

4th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024