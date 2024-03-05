Arias-Vasquez launches public consultation on use of Covid fund

The Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has launched a public consultation on the use of the Covid fund.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic countless individuals and entities donated monies to assist the GHA in its fight against the pandemic. This money was consolidated into a special fund and has, to date, not been used.

In December 2023, Ms Arias-Vasquez announced that the previously published plans to redevelop the entrance to St Bernard’s hospital would not go ahead given the response received from the public and presented to the Government via a petition.

After consultation with the GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, the public will now have a chance to put forward their ideas on how this money should be spent.

“Throughout our darkest days the community came together to support the GHA,” Ms Arias-Vasquez said.

“The Covid fund is the people’s money and I think it is only fair that we undertake a public consultation to see how best we can use this money.”

“I encourage members of the public to write to my Ministry expressing their views and suggestions and I look forward to reading what it is the people want.”

Anyone wishing to put forward ideas can write to the Ministry for Health, Care and Business on covidfund@gibraltar.gov.gi.

The consultation period begins today and ends on Friday April 26, 2024.