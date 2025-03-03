Arias-Vasquez leads Gibraltar delegation at International Energy Week in London

The Minister for Business and the Port, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, led Gibraltar’s delegation at the International Bunker Industry Association [IBIA] annual dinner during International Energy Week in London, strengthening industry ties, promoting Gibraltar’s maritime sector, and highlighting its strategic advantages, with Captain of the Port John Ghio joining IBIA’s European Regional Board.

The event, a key feature of International Energy Week, brought together industry leaders, investors and policymakers from across the global energy and maritime sectors.

Gibraltar Maritime Services hosted two tables, and welcomed a diverse group of stakeholders.

Ms Arias-Vasquez and Mr Ghio, engaged directly with existing and prospective industry partners, highlighting Gibraltar’s strategic and economic advantages and commitment to innovation in maritime services.

Beyond the IBIA dinner, Ms Arias-Vasquez took the opportunity to meet with potential new businesses interested in interacting with Gibraltar and explored opportunities for growth, said a statement from the Government.

Discussions also focused on ways to enhance the Port of Gibraltar’s appeal as a product, ensuring it remains a competitive and attractive destination for global shipping and bunkering.

This year’s event was particularly significant for Gibraltar following the appointment of Mr Ghio, to IBIA’s newly formed European Regional Board. Announced at the IBIA Annual Convention in Athens in November 2024, this strategic appointment places Gibraltar at the heart of discussions on marine fuel sustainability and regulatory developments in Europe.

"The IBIA annual dinner is an important event for maintaining and building relationships within the maritime and bunkering sectors,” said Mr Ghio.

“Gibraltar’s strong presence at this event reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation.”

“Our discussions with industry leaders were productive, and we will continue working to enhance Gibraltar’s reputation as a world-class maritime hub. I am also honoured to be serving on IBIA’s European Regional Board, and I look forward to contributing Gibraltar’s perspective to key industry discussions that will shape the future of marine fuels in Europe."

Ms Arias-Vasquez, added that Gibraltar continues to play a leading role in the international maritime industry, and the Rock’s presence at events like IBIA ensures Gibraltar remain at the forefront of global discussions.

“This was an excellent opportunity to showcase Gibraltar’s strengths and engage directly with key decision-makers to explore new ways to make the Port of Gibraltar an even more attractive and competitive offering,” she said.