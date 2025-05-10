Arias Vasquez made ‘difficult but necessary’ decision on home care service, Govt says

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has reaffirmed the Government of Gibraltar’s commitment to improving domiciliary care services following recent disruption linked to a change in service provider.

The Government was responding to a statement from the GSD and highlighted its investment in domiciliary care since 2011, with funding rising from £750,000 under the previous administration to £4.2 million.

The service is now delivered on a needs-based system rather than the “minimal” first come, first served model previously in place.

“This, however, is not a slanging match between two parties on who has done better,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“The focus here should be on what proactive steps are being taken by Government to improve the service.”

“The decision to put the contract out to tender, a decision explained by Minister Arias-Vasquez at the Town Hall held earlier this week, which [GSD MP Atrish] Sanchez attended, was one to improve the service and hold the entity that was given the contract to account.”

The recent disruption followed the termination of the contract with LifeCome Care Ltd and the transition to CCDSL, a not-for-profit organisation owned by Community Care Gibraltar.

According to the Government, the transition has presented logistical challenges, but the Care Agency and CCDSL have been working to stabilise operations and resolve rota issues.

No.6 said Mrs Arias Vasquez “did not shy away” from addressing any issues raised during the Town Hall meeting and gave “a sincere apology” to services users and carers for the recent disruption, acknowledging its impact.

The Government acknowledged that some families had experienced “delays and difficulties” during the change, noting too though that most service users were happy with the services received.

There are currently 512 care packages being delivered and most had no issue with the transition, No.6 said.

“As I told the service users and their families earlier this week, I am genuinely sorry for the disruption and the anxiety they have had to endure over the past year, and especially over the last few weeks,” Mrs Arias Vasquez said.

“It is extremely unfortunate that it was agreed with LifeCome Care Ltd that, having successfully been awarded a tender, which was conducted independent of Government and without any ministerial interference, the contract was terminated by mutual consent.”

“The very reason I decided to put this service out to tender was because the service pre-LifeCome was not working well.”

“Having had to make the decision to terminate the contract with LifeCome, I am now confident that CCDSL, a not-for-profit entity owned by Community Care Gibraltar, will bring this service back to what people expect it should be.”

“This decision is one which ensures that every penny spent goes to the service user.”