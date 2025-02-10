Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Arias-Vasquez set to host GHA public meeting

By Chronicle Staff
10th February 2025

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, will host the first GHA Public Meeting since she took over the Chair of the GHA Board in November 2024.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday March 4, at 6pm in the University of Gibraltar Conference Room.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and take part in discussions about the GHA’s latest initiatives, including key developments in oncology and mental health services, said a statement from the Government.

There will also be an opportunity for a Questions and Answers session from those in attendance.

The last GHA Public meeting took place on May 2023 and Mrs Arias-Vasquez is keen to reintroduce these meetings every six months.

"Since I took over as Chair of the GHA Board in November, I have been very keen to re-launch the GHA Public Meetings,” she said.

“As a Government, we are absolutely committed to continuously improving the GHA and ensuring that the needs of our community are at the forefront of every decision we make.”

“This public meeting is an important opportunity for us to share our progress, engage with our service users and most importantly, listen to what the public have to say.”

“I encourage all those interested in the future of health and care in Gibraltar to attend, ask questions, and be part of the conversation.”

The agenda for the Public Meeting is as follows:
1. Welcome, Opening Remarks and Reflections – GHA Director General
2. Opening Address – Minister for Health and Care
3. Presentation on New Oncology Suite – The GHA’s Vision for the new Oncology Suite, delivered by Dr David Ballesteros.
4. Presentation on the New Model of Mental Health Services – Delivered by Mental Health Clinical Directors, with a focus on Community Mental Health
5. Q&A Session
6. Closing Remarks - Director General
7. Closing Remarks - Minister for Health and Care

