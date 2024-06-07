Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Arias-Vasquez to address United Nations C24 on Monday

By Chronicle Staff
7th June 2024

Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the Minister for Health, Care, and Business, will address the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonisation [C24] on Monday in New York, becoming the first Gibraltarian woman to do so.

Ms Arias-Vasquez will step in for Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia, who is in post-Covid-19 recovery and unable to travel to the US.

The session, which is expected to start at 9.30am in New York and 3.30pm on the Rock, will see Ms Arias-Vasquez defend the people of Gibraltar’s right to self-determination.

Ms Arias-Vasquez said: “I am absolutely delighted to be attending the United Nations on Monday, at the request of the Chief Minister, to deliver such an important address on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar and indeed all Gibraltarians.

“I am also particularly proud to be the first woman to do so.”

“This will be my first time speaking at the United Nations, but I will ensure that Gibraltar’s views and our right to self-determination is put across loud and clear.”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I am very grateful to Minister Arias-Vasquez for agreeing to attend the UN on Monday at short notice.”

“Not only will this be the first time a female Minister attends the United Nations to deliver this address, but it is also a significant moment for Gibraltar.”

“Minister Arias-Vasquez’s speech will underscore our commitment to self-determination and focus on the rights of the people of Gibraltar and put across our arguments for removal from the UN List of Non-Self-Governing Territories.”

