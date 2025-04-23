Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Arias-Vasquez to host Constituency Clinic

By Chronicle Staff
22nd April 2025

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, will be holding her next constituency clinic on Friday May 9 from 2pm to 5pm at her offices located at Suite 971 Europort.

Residents of the Westside Area who wish to discuss any personal or community matters with Minister Arias-Vasquez are encouraged to book an appointment by emailing westsidearea@gibraltar.gov.gi.
While walk-ins will be accommodated where possible, scheduling in advance is recommended to ensure availability.

In addition to the clinic, she will soon commence a programme of estate visits, engaging directly with residents and estate management committees in a structured and scheduled manner.

This initiative aims to ensure that the concerns of each estate are heard and addressed through proactive engagement on site.

“I want to make sure that I am accessible beyond my portfolios to all constituents and that people feel that they are able to raise their concerns or share their ideas with me,” she said.
“My constituency clinics are a key part of that, but I will also be visiting each estate in the Westside Area in a scheduled way and meeting directly with residents and the estate management committees.”

“Listening to residents, in my view, is essential in ensuring that Government decisions reflect the realities on the ground.”

