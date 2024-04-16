Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Arias-Vasquez to host Westside constituency clinic afternoon

By Chronicle Staff
16th April 2024

Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the Minister appointed with responsibility for the Westside Area will host a constituency clinic afternoon on Tuesday, April 23 between 2pm and 5pm at her office at 971 Europort.

Immediately after the General Election last year, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, announced specific constituency MPs.

Residents in the Westside Area who have an issue or general matter they would like to discuss with Minister Arias-Vasquez can email westsidearea@gibraltar.gov.gi to arrange a meeting at the constituency clinic.

Walk-ins will also be facilitated, if possible, although to avoid any potential disappointment the public is asked to request a specific time-slot beforehand.

“Although I am the Minister for Health, Care and Business, and also have responsibility for other areas such as Business and the Port, if you live in the Westside Area and have any issue that you would like to raise with Government, even in the areas for which I do not have specific responsibility, please do write in to request an appointment with me,” said Ms Arias-Vasquez.

“Politics is about listening, helping and serving, and if I can do my bit to assist a constituent, then I will absolutely do so.”

“Additionally, if you have any ideas you’d like to bring forward, and you live in the Westside Area, then please also feel free to reach out and meet with me.”

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigates £200,000 construction fraud

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

John Paul Fa is appointed Chief Executive Officer of Business and Office of Fair Trading

Mon 15th Apr, 2024

Local News

McGrail was ‘berated and threatened’ by CM over Op Delhi search warrant, Inquiry told

Mon 15th Apr, 2024

Brexit

'General political lines' agreed on airport, mobility and goods in high-level Brussels treaty meeting

Fri 12th Apr, 2024

Local News

Guardia Civil vessel hits runway light

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Leslie Gaduzo scoops top prize in John Mac 60th competition

16th April 2024

Local News
CYE-CYL Announces the Launch of the 2024 Summer Challenge

16th April 2024

Local News
Keen cyclist Paul Balban announced as Bicycle Mayor of Gibraltar by BYCS

16th April 2024

Local News
TNP co -founder set to release children’s book on Earth Day

16th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024