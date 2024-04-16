Arias-Vasquez to host Westside constituency clinic afternoon

Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the Minister appointed with responsibility for the Westside Area will host a constituency clinic afternoon on Tuesday, April 23 between 2pm and 5pm at her office at 971 Europort.

Immediately after the General Election last year, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, announced specific constituency MPs.

Residents in the Westside Area who have an issue or general matter they would like to discuss with Minister Arias-Vasquez can email westsidearea@gibraltar.gov.gi to arrange a meeting at the constituency clinic.

Walk-ins will also be facilitated, if possible, although to avoid any potential disappointment the public is asked to request a specific time-slot beforehand.

“Although I am the Minister for Health, Care and Business, and also have responsibility for other areas such as Business and the Port, if you live in the Westside Area and have any issue that you would like to raise with Government, even in the areas for which I do not have specific responsibility, please do write in to request an appointment with me,” said Ms Arias-Vasquez.

“Politics is about listening, helping and serving, and if I can do my bit to assist a constituent, then I will absolutely do so.”

“Additionally, if you have any ideas you’d like to bring forward, and you live in the Westside Area, then please also feel free to reach out and meet with me.”