Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Around 30 vessels participate in National Day boat procession

All photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
9th September 2021

Around 30 vessels participated in the traditional annual boat procession on Wednesday evening as part of the events in the run-up to National Day.

Carrying flags and adorned with bunting, the vessels sailed from inside the boat to a location opposite the statue of Our Lady of Europe on the outer side of the South Mole.

The procession is as an act of remembrance for those who have lost their lives at sea and includes a blessing of the sea and the laying of flowers.

This year, the band of the Sea Scouts participated in the event from shore on the South Mole, next to the statue of Our Lady of Europe.

Among the dignitaries present at sea on the RGP vessel Sir Adrian Johns were the Governor, the Chief Minister, several members of the Opposition and the Mayor.

Most Read

Local News

DPC to hear scoping opinion for Rosia project

Wed 8th Sep, 2021

Local News

Alwani Foundation donates £150,000 to National Theatre project

Wed 8th Sep, 2021

Local News

DPC rejects Eastern Beach promenade proposal

Wed 8th Sep, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

Heritage, a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic in Gibraltar

Wed 8th Sep, 2021

Brexit

Spain trials biometric controls at Gibraltar border

Fri 3rd Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
DPC rejects Eastern Beach promenade proposal

8th September 2021

Local News
Supreme Court grants order confiscating £1.7m in money-laundering probe

8th September 2021

Local News
Proposed residential development of historic Rosia Bay meets fierce opposition at DPC

8th September 2021

Local News
Alwani Foundation donates £150,000 to National Theatre project

8th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021