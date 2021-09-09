Around 30 vessels participate in National Day boat procession

Around 30 vessels participated in the traditional annual boat procession on Wednesday evening as part of the events in the run-up to National Day.

Carrying flags and adorned with bunting, the vessels sailed from inside the boat to a location opposite the statue of Our Lady of Europe on the outer side of the South Mole.

The procession is as an act of remembrance for those who have lost their lives at sea and includes a blessing of the sea and the laying of flowers.

This year, the band of the Sea Scouts participated in the event from shore on the South Mole, next to the statue of Our Lady of Europe.

Among the dignitaries present at sea on the RGP vessel Sir Adrian Johns were the Governor, the Chief Minister, several members of the Opposition and the Mayor.