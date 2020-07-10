Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Around one in 3,900 people have Covid-19 across England, data suggests

REUTERS/Toby Melville

By Press Association
10th July 2020

By Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor
Around one in 3,900 people were infected with Covid-19 at any point between June 22 and July 5, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

New data from the Covid-19 surveillance study for England suggests an estimated average of 14,000 people had coronavirus during that time.

The ONS said the decline in cases appears to have levelled off in recent weeks and urged caution over reading too much into the figures due to the low number of positive cases.

During the 14-day period from June 22 to July 5, there were an estimated two new Covid-19 infections for every 10,000 people per week, equating to an estimated 1,700 new cases per day.

The estimates are based on swab tests collected from 25,662 people, of which eight individuals from eight different households tested positive.

