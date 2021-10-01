Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Oct, 2021

ARPO Committee visit City Hall

By Chronicle Staff
1st October 2021

Members of the Association of Retired Police Officers’ Committee visited City Hall at the invitation of the Mayor, Christian Santos, and were briefed on the history of the building and given a tour of the National Gallery.

ARPO Chairman, Henry Sacramento described the role of the Association to Mr Santos and presented him with a memento to mark the occasion of their visit. ARPO Vice chairman, James Ignacio, also presented Mr Santos with the Association badges in a frame.

Other Committee members present were Victor Martinez (Secretary), George Field, Rose Ullger and Susan Darlington.

