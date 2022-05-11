Art and dance in La Linea ‘Land’ exhibition
By David Diaz A project called ‘Land’ by Alan Perez in collaboration with Nathan Conroy saw tears shed in its final night as attendees resonated with its message and performance. Friday evening saw the culmination of the week-long project held in La Galería Manolo Ales in La Linea. The brainchild of the event is Spanish...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here