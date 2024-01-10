ART COLLECTORS From collector to broker
In this week-long series, the Chronicle explores the local art scene from a different perceptive, instead of talking to the artists holding the art exhibition, interviewing those who buy and collect the art on show. Stood in the back terrace of his home, John-Paul Bautista described the elements which made up a dark green tropical...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here