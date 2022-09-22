Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Sep, 2022

Art Hub Studio visit

By Chronicle Staff
22nd September 2022

The Minister for Culture Dr John Cortes recently visited the Art Hub Studios in Woolwich, London with a view of considering establishing art studio spaces for artists in Gibraltar.

Accompanied by Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO Seamus Byrne, they were shown round by artists Anna Maconochie and Charlotte Wosiek who is also involved in the running of the facility.

The Art Hub Studios are housed within an industrial site with former Port buildings being used to offer this community service.

The building has around 150 units of varying sizes which artists rent on a monthly basis.

The facility is run by a non-profit organisation which provides these affordable spaces. The units are used by the artists as working units in which to create their work, with other communal spaces for workshops and shared activities also on offer.

