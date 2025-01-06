Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Arts Society lecture focuses on Pieter Bruegel the Elder

By Chronicle Staff
5th January 2025

The Arts Society Gibraltar recently hosted a lecture by Rupert Dickens, an accredited speaker, on the life and revolutionary art of 16th-century painter Pieter Bruegel the Elder.

Bruegel made the curious decision to drop the 'h' from his surname, possibly to make it seem less Flemish—a change later reversed by his two sons.

The details of his early life, including his exact birth year and place, remain shrouded in mystery, but his legacy is far clearer: Bruegel was a trailblazer in the world of art.

Bruegel's paintings are large, vivid, and teeming with life, often focusing on scenes of peasant life that double as rich allegories.

His works are laden with symbolism, offering subtle critiques of the social and political tensions of his time.

Rupert Dickens’ lecture brought these nuances to light, illustrating the depth and complexity of Bruegel’s masterpieces.

The 16th century was an era of intense religious upheaval, and many of Bruegel’s works reflect this, often exploring religious themes. One of his most iconic pieces, The Tower of Babel, draws inspiration from the biblical story in the Book of Genesis.

Interestingly, Bruegel only ventured into mythology once, with his painting of The Fall of Icarus.

The period also coincided with the Little Ice Age, and Bruegel is credited as one of the first artists to depict snow in his work.

His attention to the natural world and human behavior set him apart and foreshadowed the realism that would flourish in the Dutch Golden Age.

Bruegel’s son, Pieter Brueghel the Younger, followed in his father’s artistic footsteps, often recreating his father’s compositions.

Among these are paintings of proverbs, some of which remain familiar even today—phrases like “banging your head against a brick wall,” “swimming against the tide,” or “don’t cry over spilled milk.”

A major influence on Bruegel was the Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch.

In fact, one of Bruegel’s works was misattributed to Bosch until his signature was discovered about a century ago.

Remarkably, parts of some Bruegel originals were painted over by later owners, a fact uncovered by comparing his son’s faithful reproductions to the altered originals.

Despite his extraordinary range, Bruegel never painted portraits, a striking choice given his era.
His innovative spirit and profound storytelling left an indelible mark on the Dutch Golden Age of painting.

This engaging lecture, sponsored by Seruya, was accompanied by a richly illustrated presentation and followed a short AGM.

