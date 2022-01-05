As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project
The iconic Caleta Hotel closed its doors for the last time at the end of 2021, but a new outline planning application filed this week signalled plans for a new luxury hotel on the site that will change the face of the east side of the Rock if approved. The Caleta Hotel, opened by the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here