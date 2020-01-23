Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Jan, 2020

As Clubhouse opens its doors, its CEO hopes the new premises will entice more members

Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
23rd January 2020

Clubhouse’s new premises in Main Street will be formally unveiled today, with refurbishments focusing on privacy for those seeking support for mental health issues. One of the main concerns in the old premises at Wellington Front was the lack of privacy, which pushed many away from visiting Clubhouse, its CEO Emily Adamberry Olivero told the...

