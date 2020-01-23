As Clubhouse opens its doors, its CEO hopes the new premises will entice more members
Clubhouse’s new premises in Main Street will be formally unveiled today, with refurbishments focusing on privacy for those seeking support for mental health issues. One of the main concerns in the old premises at Wellington Front was the lack of privacy, which pushed many away from visiting Clubhouse, its CEO Emily Adamberry Olivero told the...
