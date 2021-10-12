As first round of talks ends, Albares says aim is for Gibraltar treaty ‘this year’
Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, said on Tuesday his government would do “everything we can” to have a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar in place by the end of the year. Mr Albares was speaking as the first round of talks between the UK – together with Gibraltar – and the European Commission...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here