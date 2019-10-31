As Gibraltar loses some friends in Commons, Govt prepares to reach out to new MPs
The Gibraltar Government will continue its lobbying efforts with new members of the UK Parliament who are elected after December 12, as it lamented the fact that longstanding supporters of the Rock will not contest their seats. This comes as former Deputy Prime Minister and friend of Gibraltar Sir David Lidington confirmed that he will...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here