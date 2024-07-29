As immunity dips, Covid wave affects working age adults

A recent wave of Covid infections saw young adults primarily affected as immunity from vaccines has waned, the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter said.

There was a steep rise in Covid infections earlier this summer resulting in a few hospitalisations in vulnerable cases due to age or health conditions.

Dr Carter said the FLiRT variant, although milder, is more transmissible and has “primarily affected working age adults”.

“We have had the older generation testing positive, but with much milder symptoms, because we offered that vaccination back in January,” she said.

“So, as much as the vaccine hasn't stopped them getting the FLiRT variant of Covid, we've seen that older generation having much, much milder symptoms, if any.”

She added that proxy testing in St Bernard’s Hospital can reflect the spread in the local community, with the GHA testing all new admissions and those set for major surgery.

“The reason we found it in the young, sort of working age adults is because immunity has just dropped off,” she said.

“We've done a deliberate vaccine strategy that we just offer it to those most at risk.”

A wave in Covid infection was expected as the FliRT variant is a more transmissible mutation of the Omicron variant.

Gibraltar tends to see a wave of infection “slightly ahead” of the UK, but Dr Carter said that, so far, it is unknown as to why this is the case.

She has been watching hospitalisations very closely to ensure Gibraltar does not see a dramatic increase in Covid patients admitted.

“We have had a few hospitalisations, but there's normally been a reason why somebody's been hospitalised,” she said.

“For example, it's a slightly older person who's got chronic lung problems and Covid exacerbated some of their lung problems that cause their admission.”

Dr Carter said she is currently not worried about the hospitalisations as Gibraltar is “coming out the other side of this wave”.

Public Health is now preparing for their autumn booster campaign, which will see the seasonal flu and Covid vaccines co-administered.

“We'd wanted to do that last year, but our Covid vaccines didn't arrive in time,” Dr Carter said.

“But planning is already well underway in terms of targeting. Again, it'll be the same age groups as last year, the over-50s, chronic health conditions, carers, healthcare workers, [people with] significant contact with people who have long-term conditions.”

“Exactly the same group as last year and more information will be coming in the autumn.”

She added the GHA will be offering a vaccine which will have generic Omicron coverage.