Tue 7th Jun, 2022

As Royals land in Gibraltar, a message from the Queen

Photos by Johnny Bugeja and Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
7th June 2022

by Eyleen Gomez and Gabriella Peralta Queen Elizabeth II yesterday reaffirmed the close ties between Gibraltar and the Crown, in a message to Gibraltar issued issues as her youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, landed on the Rock at the start of a three-day Royal visit. After...

