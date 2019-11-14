As Spain is braced for more uncertainty, Sanchez forms a coalition
The Schweppes advert lights up over the Capitol building. The Gran Via is heavy with traffic. Shoppers stream in and out of Primark. It’s the morning after the election and in Madrid there’s a sense nothing has changed. Life continues as normal. The new normal that is. One of uncertainty, confusion and wide disenfranchisement. They...
