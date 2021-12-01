Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Dec, 2021

Brexit

As treaty talks enter third round, Boris Johnson says Rock’s future is ‘British, British, British’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Photo by House of Commons/via PA

By Brian Reyes
1st December 2021

Gibraltar is “British, British, British and will remain so”, the Prime Minister told the House of Commons on Wednesday, a day before the third round of talks for a UK/EU treaty on the Rock’s future relationship with the bloc. Conservative former minister David Jones pressed Boris Johnson on the negotiations between Gibraltar and the European...

