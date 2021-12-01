As treaty talks enter third round, Boris Johnson says Rock’s future is ‘British, British, British’
Gibraltar is “British, British, British and will remain so”, the Prime Minister told the House of Commons on Wednesday, a day before the third round of talks for a UK/EU treaty on the Rock’s future relationship with the bloc. Conservative former minister David Jones pressed Boris Johnson on the negotiations between Gibraltar and the European...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here