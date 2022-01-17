Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 17th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Asteroid bigger than any building on Earth to soar past the planet

PA Graphics

By Press Association
17th January 2022

By Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent

A giant asteroid, bigger than any building on Earth, is expected to soar past the planet on Tuesday.

Called 7482 (1994 PC1), the asteroid is more than a kilometre wide at 1,052m (3,451ft).

Its size means it is bigger than the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which, at 830m (2,723ft), is the world’s tallest building.

But the asteroid poses no threat to Earth and at its closest will pass more than five times the moon’s distance from the planet.

Robert McNaught discovered asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 at the Siding Spring Observatory in Australia on August 9 1994.

Nasa’s Asteroid Watch Twitter account posted: “Near-Earth #asteroid 1994 PC1 (~1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades by our #PlanetaryDefense experts.

“Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away next Tues, Jan 18.”

The agency’s Planetary Defence Coordination Office monitors the skies to find, track, and monitor near-Earth objects.

Nasa is also looking at ways to intercept potentially hazardous asteroids with its double asteroid redirection test (Dart) mission.

The mission aims to prove a spacecraft can autonomously navigate to a target asteroid and intentionally collide with it, smashing it off course.

Most Read

Local News

Lateral Flow Tests available in pharmacies

Fri 14th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Local News

Oil fire sets Ocean Village restaurant ablaze

Wed 12th Jan, 2022

Local News

Plans for Line Wall Road refurbishment and apartments filed

Thu 13th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’

17th January 2022

UK/Spain News
UK’s biggest artists star in NHS mental health campaign

17th January 2022

UK/Spain News
La Linea reaches out into space with satellite project

15th January 2022

UK/Spain News
No more tax breaks for second home owners with false holiday lets

14th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022