ASWAD to headline Armed Forces Day concert

To celebrate Armed Forced Day a concert has been organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Services to be held in Casemates on Saturday June 19.

ASWAD is a British reggae group, noted for adding strong R&B and soul influences to their reggae sound. They have been performing since the mid-1970’s, having released a total of 21 albums. Their top hits include ‘Don’t Turn Around’ and ‘Shine’. Local reggae group Heritage will support ASWAD at this concert.

The Armed Forces evening will start at 7.30pm with a full programme of events to be released shortly.