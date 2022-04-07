At Campion Park, Gibraltar remembers its Naval Grounds football roots
Once the centre for football, Campion Park saw this week the unveiling of a plaque commemorating Gibraltar’s football past. The plaque reminds today’s passers-by how the area had once been the site of two football pitches, Naval Ground number one and two. The initiative by football veterans, in particular Richard Bear with the support from...
