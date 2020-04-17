Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

At least three weeks notice needed for pubs to re-open, says trade body

By Press Association
17th April 2020

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Pubs will need at least three weeks notice for the lifting of the current lockdown so they can prepare to re-open, it has been estimated.

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) said brewers will also need this time to scale up brewing operations to start re-supplying pubs and the on-trade with fresh beer.

The time frame would enable pubs to give sufficient notice to furloughed staff that they are required to return to work, ensure equipment and systems are operating and cleaned, and cellars re-stocked.

This would in turn require some relaxation of social distancing measures ahead of a full re-opening so that clearance crews can operate effectively, said the trade association.

The early weeks and months after lockdown restrictions are lifted will be critical for tens of thousands of pubs, and their supply chains, including access to working capital, said the BBPA.

The economic value that Britain’s beer and pub sector provides, and the hundreds of thousands of jobs it supports, will remain in a “precarious position” if the lifting of lockdown for pubs is not handled correctly, it was warned.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: “It is extremely important that the beer and pub industry is closely consulted on the lifting of the lockdown restrictions when the Covid-19 crisis is over.

“The reopening process for the pub trade will be enormously hard and it’s imperative the Government work with the trade to get it right, else the situation would see even more pubs close.

“We want to work collaboratively with Government to ensure that society and the economy gets back on its feet in a safe and sustainable way once the medical and scientific advice indicates that a reopening is appropriate and with appropriate support in place.

“We believe the pub has a key role to play in this, but re-opening them must be done in the right way, which is why we are leading on these plans to get pubs ready for when the lockdown is lifted.”

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

Charities raise concerns as drugs users face ‘cold turkey’ in lockdown

Thu 16th Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Bay transfer for octogenarian whose round-the-world cruise went ‘a little bit wrong'

Thu 9th Apr, 2020

Local News

Lockdown for over 70s extended for another 30 days, wider measures ‘very likely’ to follow suit

Tue 14th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Border Force officers seen fitting face masks to migrants at Dover

17th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Drug dealers turn to selling face masks on dark web - UK

17th April 2020

UK/Spain News
TikTok donates £5m to Royal College of Nursing Foundation

17th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Three-year-old marks end of cancer treatment with family as bell moved outside - UK

17th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020