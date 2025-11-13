Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Auntie Lolin celebrates 100th birthday

By Chronicle Staff
13th November 2025

Family and friends gathered on Sunday at Amar’s to celebrate the 100th birthday of Maria Dolores Martinez, affectionately known as auntie Lolin.

Mrs Martinez was born on October 30, 1925. She married Leo Martinez and later moved to Gibraltar.

She met Sara Attias at English lessons in the early 1960s, marking the start of a friendship that has continued across generations.

Known to the Attias family as auntie Lolin, she became an integral part of their lives, sharing in both happy and difficult times.

The birthday celebration was attended by her daughter Myrna and several generations of the Attias family.

Most Read

Local News

UK gaming tax rise could cause ‘devastating’ impact on Rock, Feetham warns 

Wed 12th Nov, 2025

Local News

Local youths set to run and box for charity across the Strait

Tue 11th Nov, 2025

Local News

Solemn ceremony marks Armistice Day

Wed 12th Nov, 2025

Local News

Villa Vieja Revisited: Gibraltar’s True Origins May Lie Elsewhere

Mon 10th Nov, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar Tourist Board launches ‘Beyond Your Expectations’ campaign

Wed 12th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Willie Chiappe holds ‘Introspective Retrospective’ exhibition

13th November 2025

Features
Community gathers for postponed Guy Fawkes celebration

13th November 2025

Features
Wayne Sleep delights audience with stories from stage and screen

13th November 2025

Features
Literary Festival opens with extensive line-up

12th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025