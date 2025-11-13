Auntie Lolin celebrates 100th birthday

Family and friends gathered on Sunday at Amar’s to celebrate the 100th birthday of Maria Dolores Martinez, affectionately known as auntie Lolin.

Mrs Martinez was born on October 30, 1925. She married Leo Martinez and later moved to Gibraltar.

She met Sara Attias at English lessons in the early 1960s, marking the start of a friendship that has continued across generations.

Known to the Attias family as auntie Lolin, she became an integral part of their lives, sharing in both happy and difficult times.

The birthday celebration was attended by her daughter Myrna and several generations of the Attias family.