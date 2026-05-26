School pupils take part in fundraising events with 5 in 5

Pupils at St Joseph’s Lower Primary took part in two fundraising events this week as the 5 in 5 team visited the school to promote fitness, teamwork and community support.

The events followed an earlier assembly by Charles Harrison, Adrian Lopez and Kieron Alvarez, from 5 in 5, who spoke to pupils about the charity’s work and the importance of staying fit, healthy and active. The 5 in 5 endurance challenge this year is held in support of the GBC Open Day and will see the team, complete five half ironmans in five days, starting on Tuesday, June 16 and finishing on Saturday morning.

On Tuesday, Nursery and Reception children took part in the Zoom and Vroom Bikeathon, cycling and scooting around the school grounds to music.

On Wednesday, Year 1 and Year 2 pupils took part in the Bloom and Zoom Run at Alameda Gardens, completing two laps in teams while being supported by classmates with handmade banners and posters.

The children were sponsored by family and friends, with funds raised to be shared with the 5 in 5 charity in support of its upcoming GBC Open Day activities.

The remaining funds will be used by the school to buy additional PE equipment for pupils.

The school said the children had “an absolutely fantastic time” across both events and praised their determination, teamwork and enthusiasm.

It thanked the 5 in 5 team for organising the activities and inspiring pupils to lead active and healthy lifestyles.

The school also thanked parents, carers and families for their support and sponsorship.



