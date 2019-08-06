Austrian man begins world record challenge in Gib
Austrian man Wolfgang Fasching began his world record attempt yesterday as he set off on his 12 day journey from Gibraltar to North Cape, Norway. Mr Fasching’s mission is to cycle 5,656km across Europe in less than 12 days, and he isn’t planning to take his first break until he is 24 hours into this...
