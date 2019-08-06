Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Aug, 2019

Austrian man begins world record challenge in Gib

By Eyleen Gomez
6th August 2019

Austrian man Wolfgang Fasching began his world record attempt yesterday as he set off on his 12 day journey from Gibraltar to North Cape, Norway. Mr Fasching’s mission is to cycle 5,656km across Europe in less than 12 days, and he isn’t planning to take his first break until he is 24 hours into this...

