Author Christina Giuffré launches heartfelt self-help book supporting Cancer Relief Gibraltar

Christina Marie Giuffré's self-help book Dear Friend: A Warm Hug for Your Mind and Soul promotes self-compassion, diversity, and resilience, will launch on December 5 at the Wine Shop on Main Street with proceeds from local sales going to Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

Ms Giuffré has had over 20 years of experience helping individuals and organisations thrive and as a “queer, neurodiverse woman living with ADHD and past experiences of depression, anxiety, and PTSD, she draws on her personal journey to inspire others to embrace resilience and self-compassion”. Originally from Australia, she now calls Gibraltar home.

Her book Dear Friend: A Warm Hug for Your Mind and Soul is described as a unique self-help book which offers readers a personal and uplifting guide to navigating life's ups and downs with compassion, courage, and a sprinkle of humour, said a statement from Ms Giuffré.

“Uniquely written as a comforting letter, Dear Friend speaks directly to anyone who’s ever felt like life is a game of musical chairs—where the music stops, and they’re left standing alone. The book offers readers the seat they’ve been waiting for—a place where they belong exactly as they are,” the statement added.

“The book is a beautiful gift to readers and the community, promoting diversity, inclusion, and belonging.”

£2 from each physical copy sold in Gibraltar (not via Amazon) will support Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

“It has been wonderful working with Christina, and we are truly grateful for her kindness and generous support for our charity,” said Gráinne McKenna the CEO of Cancer Relief.

“Her book, ‘Dear Friend,’ is not only offering a heartfelt guide to hope and resilience but also supporting Cancer Relief by donating £2 from each book sold in Gibraltar to our vital work, to support people impacted by cancer.”

“Christina, we wish you every success with the launch of your first book—first of many, I’m sure! May it inspire and bring hope to all who read it, creating a meaningful impact in Gibraltar and beyond.”