Autumn competitions

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, will hold a Bookmark and Poetry Competition as part of the 2019 autumn cultural programme.



Bookmark

The competition is open to adults and children who are residents of Gibraltar and may submit two original works.

The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £500 and a trophy. Additionally, there will also be three categories based on school years or college equivalent as follows:

A. School Years 3 and 6

B. School Years 7 to 10

C. School Years 11 to 13

The winner in each school category will receive a £100 voucher, a pen and trophy.

Poetry

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar who may submit two original works.

The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £500 and a trophy. There will also be a prize for the best poem in the Spanish language that will receive a trophy and £50 cash prize.

Additionally, there will also be four categories based on school years or college equivalent as follows:

A. School Years 3 and 4

B. School Years 5 and 6

C School Years 7 to 10

D. School Years 11 to 13

The winner in each school category will receive a voucher and a pen kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, plus a Trophy from the Ministry of Culture. All the winning entries will be printed in this newspaper.

Entry forms and full conditions for both competitions are available from, the schools and Gibraltar College of Further Education, the Department of Education, Gibraltar Cultural Services or e-mail: info@culture.gi

Entries for both competitions must reach Gibraltar Cultural Services by Friday October 11.