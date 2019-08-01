Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Autumn competitions

By Chronicle Staff
1st August 2019

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, will hold a Bookmark and Poetry Competition as part of the 2019 autumn cultural programme.

Bookmark
The competition is open to adults and children who are residents of Gibraltar and may submit two original works.

The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £500 and a trophy. Additionally, there will also be three categories based on school years or college equivalent as follows:
A. School Years 3 and 6
B. School Years 7 to 10
C. School Years 11 to 13

The winner in each school category will receive a £100 voucher, a pen and trophy.

Poetry
The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar who may submit two original works.

The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £500 and a trophy. There will also be a prize for the best poem in the Spanish language that will receive a trophy and £50 cash prize.

Additionally, there will also be four categories based on school years or college equivalent as follows:
A. School Years 3 and 4
B. School Years 5 and 6
C School Years 7 to 10
D. School Years 11 to 13

The winner in each school category will receive a voucher and a pen kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, plus a Trophy from the Ministry of Culture. All the winning entries will be printed in this newspaper.

Entry forms and full conditions for both competitions are available from, the schools and Gibraltar College of Further Education, the Department of Education, Gibraltar Cultural Services or e-mail: info@culture.gi

Entries for both competitions must reach Gibraltar Cultural Services by Friday October 11.

Most Read

Local News

Aspects of Gibraltar-Spain tax treaty are 'unjustified', Spanish expert says

Fri 26th Jul, 2019

Local News

Hook to paint Branson

Wed 31st Jul, 2019

Local News

Gib passengers hit by UK flight disruption

Sat 27th Jul, 2019

Local News

Man found guilty of raping teenager

Wed 24th Jul, 2019

Local News

Government announces plans for new national theatre

Tue 30th Jul, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Autumn competitions

1st August 2019

Local News
2019 Gibraltar national celebrations

1st August 2019

Local News
GibSams announces corporate wellbeing recognition scheme

1st August 2019

Local News
Environment Agency highlights dog fouling efforts

1st August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019