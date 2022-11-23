Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Award to celebrate women to premiere next IWD

By Chronicle Staff
23rd November 2022

There will be a new event next International Women’s Day, March 8 2023, with author Ayelet Mamo Shay launching the ‘Ladies that Rock the Rock Award program’.

The Award aims to celebrate and recognise the women of Gibraltar, from all walks of life, who whose achievements and efforts contribute to the city.

The public are being invited to nominate the ladies who have made the greatest impact in life, with a committee comprised of both men and women selecting the winners.

The award ceremony will take place at a gala dinner on the Sunborn next International Women’s Day, with one of the awards to be presented by the Minister of Equality, Samantha Sacramento.

Awards will be made in the following categories:
• Business Leader award
• Diversity and Inclusion award
• Influencer award
• Health and Wellness award
• Women in Media award
• Social Impact award
• Lifetime Achievement award

"The book ‘The Ladies That Rock The Rock’ has triumphed the success of 22 inspirational ladies in Gibraltar, and last year we celebrated that with a gala dinner, an exhibition and a ladies delegation to Morocco,” Ayelet Mamo Shay said.

“However I feel that there are many incredible ladies out there that have done so much for Gibraltar and deserve the recognition.”

“We are inviting individuals and companies across Gibraltar to participate in the Award program, submit their nominations, champion Equality and celebrate International Women’s Day with us.”

Ms Mamo Shay added that, last year, 10% of the proceeds of the gala dinner and the book launch were donated to families in need.

The nomination form can be obtained by email by sending a request to: TheLadiesThatRock@gmail.com

Most Read

Designs unveiled for Gibraltar National Stadium ‘funded as investment by Gibraltar Savings Bank’

Sat 19th Nov, 2022

Local News

Govt says Savings Bank’s £100m investment in stadium will be ‘very low risk’, as Opposition seeks details on deal

Tue 22nd Nov, 2022

Local News

Teenager jailed for Main Street burglary

Wed 23rd Nov, 2022

Local News

Plane that overflew Rock on Sunday was conducting authorised survey

Wed 23rd Nov, 2022

Local News

Anti-social behaviour leads to eviction for five tenants in Glacis Estate

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Affordable Art show opens with dance theatre performance

23rd November 2022

Features
Calpe Conference 2022

23rd November 2022

Features
The story of the ‘Chorizo Monster’

23rd November 2022

Features
‘The Ladies That Rock The Rock’ book donated to Prior Park

23rd November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022