Award to celebrate women to premiere next IWD

There will be a new event next International Women’s Day, March 8 2023, with author Ayelet Mamo Shay launching the ‘Ladies that Rock the Rock Award program’.

The Award aims to celebrate and recognise the women of Gibraltar, from all walks of life, who whose achievements and efforts contribute to the city.

The public are being invited to nominate the ladies who have made the greatest impact in life, with a committee comprised of both men and women selecting the winners.

The award ceremony will take place at a gala dinner on the Sunborn next International Women’s Day, with one of the awards to be presented by the Minister of Equality, Samantha Sacramento.

Awards will be made in the following categories:

• Business Leader award

• Diversity and Inclusion award

• Influencer award

• Health and Wellness award

• Women in Media award

• Social Impact award

• Lifetime Achievement award

"The book ‘The Ladies That Rock The Rock’ has triumphed the success of 22 inspirational ladies in Gibraltar, and last year we celebrated that with a gala dinner, an exhibition and a ladies delegation to Morocco,” Ayelet Mamo Shay said.

“However I feel that there are many incredible ladies out there that have done so much for Gibraltar and deserve the recognition.”

“We are inviting individuals and companies across Gibraltar to participate in the Award program, submit their nominations, champion Equality and celebrate International Women’s Day with us.”

Ms Mamo Shay added that, last year, 10% of the proceeds of the gala dinner and the book launch were donated to families in need.

The nomination form can be obtained by email by sending a request to: TheLadiesThatRock@gmail.com