Tue 20th Dec, 2022

Awards presented to Christmas Flower Show winners

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
19th December 2022

The Governor, Sir David Steel, and the Chairman of the Gibraltar Horticultural Society, presented the winners of this year’s Christmas Flower Show with their prizes.

The winner of the ‘wreath, swag and garland’ category was Sangita Martinez, the ‘centrepiece’ winner was Hanny Tobelem, the ‘side table’ winner was Emily Borg, and joint winners in the ‘candle stick’ category were Annabelle Mor-Codali and Kate Walker.

Maria Dolores Torres won the ‘inspired decoration’ category, and in the childrens category, Amber Simonsen was the winner, with Florence Stoke-Sanchez and Naomi Moreno-Ruiz coming in very highly commended.
The exhibition of flowers was held earlier this month in the John Mackintosh Hall, with the exhibition now closed.

