Azopardi launches blistering attack on Govt in New Year message
The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, last night launched a blistering attack on the Gibraltar Government’s handling of a host of issues including public finances and Brexit, as he insisted the GSD would be running Gibraltar’s affairs “in a very different way”. In a wide-ranging New Year’s message, Mr Azopardi said people were starting...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here