Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Azopardi launches blistering attack on Govt in New Year message

Johnny Bugeja

By Cristina Cavilla
9th January 2020

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, last night launched a blistering attack on the Gibraltar Government’s handling of a host of issues including public finances and Brexit, as he insisted the GSD would be running Gibraltar’s affairs “in a very different way”. In a wide-ranging New Year’s message, Mr Azopardi said people were starting...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Local News

Cost of demolishing Queen’s Cinema was £625,000

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Features

Early humans were cooking plant-based carbs 170,000 years ago, study suggests

Fri 3rd Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Local News

GFSC announces new Board member

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Local playwright selected for London based Writers’ Collective

10th January 2020

Opinion & Analysis
BoE plans tough climate stress tests as Australia’s killer wildfires illuminate schoolgirl’s nightmare fears

10th January 2020

Sports
Clubs condemn vandalism and support investigation

9th January 2020

Sports
GJBS/Elite left nothing for chance

9th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020